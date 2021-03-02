Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $59.07 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,727,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,070,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 1,966,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,724,445. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

