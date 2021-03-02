JustLiquidity Price Tops $205.04 on Major Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $89.57 million and $9.24 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $205.04 or 0.00416508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.32 or 0.00496302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00499659 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.