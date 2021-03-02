Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Down 5.5%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 3,356,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,943,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $802.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 502,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 472,666 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

