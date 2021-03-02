Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.
NYSE KSU traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. 976,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
