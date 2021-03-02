Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.

NYSE KSU traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. 976,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

