Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.63. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.
NYSE KSU traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 976,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,471. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
