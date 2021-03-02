Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.63. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00 EPS.

NYSE KSU traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 976,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,471. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

