Karbo Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $929.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00453457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,954,694 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

