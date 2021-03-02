Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,478 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.