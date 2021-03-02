Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.21. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.