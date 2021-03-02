Kava.io 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $129.75 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00009143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $261.06 million and approximately $129.75 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00275212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.83 or 0.02260377 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,387,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

