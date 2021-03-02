Kava.io Trading Up 30.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00008433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $241.62 million and approximately $107.54 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00288114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.60 or 0.02605508 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,345,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

