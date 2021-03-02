Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

