KBC Group NV Acquires 35,148 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $118,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $249,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.27. 12,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,830. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

