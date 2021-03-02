KBC Group NV Acquires 60,344 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $295.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $300.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.