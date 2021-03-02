KBC Group NV Acquires 73,583 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Cigna worth $88,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

