KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,111,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $124,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

BAC stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 928,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,393,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

