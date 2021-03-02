KBC Group NV Buys 470,783 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,783 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of Newmont worth $102,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

