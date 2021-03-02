KBC Group NV Buys 80,686 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $70,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

