KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,409 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $70,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

