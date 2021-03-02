KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $125,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

