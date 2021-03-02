KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,022 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Synopsys worth $80,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, reaching $249.12. 16,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

