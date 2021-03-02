KBC Group NV Has $103.15 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $103,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 64.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,029. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.