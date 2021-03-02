KBC Group NV Has $107.16 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,112 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $107,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

