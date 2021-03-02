KBC Group NV Has $84.92 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,197 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 298,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.