KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Humana worth $78,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.64. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

