KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $176,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

