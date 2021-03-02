KBC Group NV Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 151,884 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of eBay worth $84,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in eBay by 18.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $86,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. 81,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,193,944. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

