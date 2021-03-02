KBC Group NV Purchases 15,622 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

