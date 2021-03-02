KBC Group NV Purchases 2,981 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $71,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $83.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,630.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,082. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,853.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,707.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

