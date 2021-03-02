KBC Group NV Purchases 467,264 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,264 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $126,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 309,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,335. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

