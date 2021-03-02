KBC Group NV Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,765 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $316,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $550.47. 87,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The stock has a market cap of $340.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

