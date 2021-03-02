KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $111,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.20. 17,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.53 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

