KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 301,236 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $88,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

