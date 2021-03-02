KBC Group NV Sells 130,455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $109,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 168,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,975. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

