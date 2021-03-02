KBC Group NV Sells 31,536 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $81,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

