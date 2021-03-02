Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $49.96 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $249.81 or 0.00523013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.00490935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00074566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00486643 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

