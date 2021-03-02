Keep4r 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,938.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00010228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $391,440.08 and $47,938.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.