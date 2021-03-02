KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $441.73 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $8.16 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $441.73 or 0.00905944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.92 or 0.00492048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

