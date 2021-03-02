Keybank National Association OH Buys 38,585 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.12% of RadNet worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RDNT opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
RadNet Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
