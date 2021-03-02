Keybank National Association OH Buys 38,585 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.12% of RadNet worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,100 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

