Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 325,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

