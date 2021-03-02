Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,686 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

