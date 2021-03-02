Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $559,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.