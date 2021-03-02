Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,557 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.