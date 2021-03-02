Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,947 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

NYSE:RE opened at $242.64 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $269.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

