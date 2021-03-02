Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,921 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,550.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369 shares of company stock worth $9,918,049 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.