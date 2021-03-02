Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,378 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.