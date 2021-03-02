Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,425 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Worthington Industries by 83.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

