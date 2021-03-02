Kimberly A. Heiting Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 210,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

