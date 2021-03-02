Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,170. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

