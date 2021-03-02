Kin One Day Trading Volume Tops $633,165.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $152.21 million and approximately $633,165.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00494231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.