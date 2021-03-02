Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kirin stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 21,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.50. Kirin has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

